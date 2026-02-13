Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Strong-Buy Rating

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRDA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $13.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of TRDA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.12.

In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $88,921.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,059.48. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 836,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 235,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 95,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

