Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Director James Katzman Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director James Katzman sold 447 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $73,392.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,524.86. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.4%

EAT opened at $162.40 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brinker International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑ and long‑term earnings estimates (including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028) and issued a “Strong‑Buy” on EAT — this is the main bullish catalyst, as higher analyst EPS targets and a Strong‑Buy label tend to lift investor sentiment. MarketBeat EAT

Zacks Research raised several near‑ and long‑term earnings estimates (including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028) and issued a “Strong‑Buy” on EAT — this is the main bullish catalyst, as higher analyst EPS targets and a Strong‑Buy label tend to lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights solid results and traffic gains but notes there’s still room for improvement — useful context for investors evaluating operational momentum but not a direct catalyst. Article

A Seeking Alpha piece highlights solid results and traffic gains but notes there’s still room for improvement — useful context for investors evaluating operational momentum but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Chili’s launched a marketing push — the “Margarita of the Month Club” and limited‑time promotions around National Margarita Day — which could modestly boost traffic and brand engagement but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. PR Newswire

Chili’s launched a marketing push — the “Margarita of the Month Club” and limited‑time promotions around National Margarita Day — which could modestly boost traffic and brand engagement but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks made a tiny downward tweak to its Q2 2028 EPS forecast (from $3.31 to $3.30) and a small cut to a Q2 2027 estimate — immaterial in isolation but worth noting given the many simultaneous estimate changes. MarketBeat EAT

Zacks made a tiny downward tweak to its Q2 2028 EPS forecast (from $3.31 to $3.30) and a small cut to a Q2 2027 estimate — immaterial in isolation but worth noting given the many simultaneous estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares at ~$164.19 (SEC filing disclosed). Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors, though the sale represented a small (~1.5%) reduction in his holdings. SEC Filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.