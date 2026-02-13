Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Insider Jon Adams Sells 5,185 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) insider Jon Adams sold 5,185 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $120,706.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,366 shares in the company, valued at $218,040.48. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 8.9%

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.00 million, a PE ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.60 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCO. CJS Securities raised shares of Columbus McKinnon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

