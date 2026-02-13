Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,373,422 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

