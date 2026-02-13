Northland Securities Estimates Teradata Q3 Earnings

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Teradata in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi expects that the technology company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDC. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $33.41 on Friday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,306,000 after buying an additional 612,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 175.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,600,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,151,000 after acquiring an additional 406,121 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $67,125,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Teradata by 70.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after purchasing an additional 784,749 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat outlook — Teradata reported a quarterly EPS beat, rising revenues and commentary that highlighted AI/cloud momentum; that surprise and management commentary drove the earlier rally. Teradata Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Q4 beat and upbeat outlook — Teradata reported a quarterly EPS beat, rising revenues and commentary that highlighted AI/cloud momentum; that surprise and management commentary drove the earlier rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised targets (Citigroup to $42, Citizens Jmp to $49, RBC higher), supporting sentiment that Teradata’s AI/cloud story has runway. Analyst Price Target Raises

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised targets (Citigroup to $42, Citizens Jmp to $49, RBC higher), supporting sentiment that Teradata’s AI/cloud story has runway. Positive Sentiment: Governance/cooperation agreement — Teradata entered a cooperation agreement tied to a board refresh with an activist investor, which can reduce governance uncertainty and align strategy execution. Teradata Enters Cooperation Agreement

Governance/cooperation agreement — Teradata entered a cooperation agreement tied to a board refresh with an activist investor, which can reduce governance uncertainty and align strategy execution. Neutral Sentiment: Mid‑term analyst estimates from Northland — Northland published Q3/Q4 2027 and FY2027 EPS estimates (Q3 $0.50, Q4 $0.51, FY $1.99). These raise FY2027 expectations relative to some current consensus figures but are forward estimates and do not directly change near‑term cash flow.

Mid‑term analyst estimates from Northland — Northland published Q3/Q4 2027 and FY2027 EPS estimates (Q3 $0.50, Q4 $0.51, FY $1.99). These raise FY2027 expectations relative to some current consensus figures but are forward estimates and do not directly change near‑term cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy options activity — Unusually large call buying accompanied the earnings move (several thousand calls traded), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday volatility. Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teradata

Heavy options activity — Unusually large call buying accompanied the earnings move (several thousand calls traded), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views / profit‑taking — Some firms (e.g., Barclays) remain cautious or kept conservative ratings despite higher targets, and the stock’s rapid 40%+ jump to a 52‑week high created conditions for sellers to lock gains. Barclays Underweight Despite Price Move

Mixed analyst views / profit‑taking — Some firms (e.g., Barclays) remain cautious or kept conservative ratings despite higher targets, and the stock’s rapid 40%+ jump to a 52‑week high created conditions for sellers to lock gains. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility risk after big rally — The post‑earnings surge attracted momentum traders; the subsequent pullback appears driven by short‑term profit‑taking and repositioning rather than new fundamental negative news. Teradata Soars to 52‑Week High

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

