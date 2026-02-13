Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 21.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 199,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 79,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 21.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$15.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.70.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

