13,435 Shares in First Community Bancshares, Inc. $FCBC Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth $416,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 26.32%.The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

