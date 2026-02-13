Brokers Offer Predictions for AGIO FY2030 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AGIO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,986,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 47,173.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,703 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $506,664.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,033.47. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,003.46. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,303 shares of company stock valued at $901,977 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: Agios reported a Q4 EPS loss smaller than expected and revenue of $19.97M (up ~87% Y/Y), beating consensus revenue and EPS estimates — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Agios Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 results beat estimates: Agios reported a Q4 EPS loss smaller than expected and revenue of $19.97M (up ~87% Y/Y), beating consensus revenue and EPS estimates — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and bullish long-term forecast: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $65 and keeps a “Buy” rating; the firm also published an optimistic FY2030 EPS forecast of $2.92, signaling strong upside vs. the current share price. Benzinga: HC Wainwright Raise

Analyst upgrade and bullish long-term forecast: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $65 and keeps a “Buy” rating; the firm also published an optimistic FY2030 EPS forecast of $2.92, signaling strong upside vs. the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Commercial and development progress: PYRUKYND (mitapivat) generated $20M in Q4 and $54M for 2025; AQVESME (mitapivat for thalassemia) is now available in the U.S.; company plans a pre-sNDA meeting for mitapivat in sickle cell disease in Q1 and has a fully enrolled Phase 2 tebapivat SCD trial with topline in H2 2026 — these milestones support future revenue growth. Globe Newswire: Q4 Results & Business Update

Commercial and development progress: PYRUKYND (mitapivat) generated $20M in Q4 and $54M for 2025; AQVESME (mitapivat for thalassemia) is now available in the U.S.; company plans a pre-sNDA meeting for mitapivat in sickle cell disease in Q1 and has a fully enrolled Phase 2 tebapivat SCD trial with topline in H2 2026 — these milestones support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet: Agios ended 2025 with about $1.2 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, which reduces near-term financing risk and supports clinical/commercial investment. Globe Newswire: Cash Position

Strong balance sheet: Agios ended 2025 with about $1.2 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, which reduces near-term financing risk and supports clinical/commercial investment. Neutral Sentiment: More detail available — earnings call slides and transcript posted for deeper read on guidance and product plans. Earnings Call Presentation Earnings Call Transcript

More detail available — earnings call slides and transcript posted for deeper read on guidance and product plans. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted by some services shows an apparent increase but the published figures are inconsistent/zeroed out (likely a reporting anomaly); monitor short-interest releases for confirmation.

Short-interest data posted by some services shows an apparent increase but the published figures are inconsistent/zeroed out (likely a reporting anomaly); monitor short-interest releases for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable: despite the beat, Agios reported a large negative net margin and negative return on equity, reflecting continued operating losses as it invests in commercialization and trials. MarketBeat: Earnings Snapshot

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.