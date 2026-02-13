Scotiabank Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.72.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$57.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$31.38 and a 12 month high of C$63.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.77.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

