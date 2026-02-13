Trek Financial LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

