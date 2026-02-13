Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

