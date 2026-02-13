Sonoco Products Company (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on March 10th

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $51.27 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

