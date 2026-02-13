Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder John Gottwald Sells 19,408 Shares of Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 19,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $177,195.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 621,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,061.92. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Down 0.1%

TG stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $315.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,302,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 311,833 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 113.5% in the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 260,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,264 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 117,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

