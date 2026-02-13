Phillips 66 (PSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This is a 5.8% increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

