Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) COO Stephen Hill Sells 1,236 Shares

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Hill sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $28,910.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 17,795 shares in the company, valued at $416,225.05. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $25.38 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.14.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lyell Immunopharma

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyell Immunopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lyell dosed the first patient in PiNACLE, a Phase 3 head‑to‑head CAR‑T trial comparing rondecabtagene autoleucel (ronde‑cel / LYL314) to liso‑cel or axi‑cel in 2L relapsed/refractory large B‑cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical and regulatory de‑risking step if the program advances. PiNACLE Phase 3 dosing

Lyell dosed the first patient in PiNACLE, a Phase 3 head‑to‑head CAR‑T trial comparing rondecabtagene autoleucel (ronde‑cel / LYL314) to liso‑cel or axi‑cel in 2L relapsed/refractory large B‑cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical and regulatory de‑risking step if the program advances. Neutral Sentiment: Research and institutional positioning — the stock carries a mixed analyst profile (HC Wainwright upgraded LYEL to Buy and raised its PT previously) and significant institutional ownership (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near‑term binary clinical risk. MarketBeat LYEL profile

Research and institutional positioning — the stock carries a mixed analyst profile (HC Wainwright upgraded LYEL to Buy and raised its PT previously) and significant institutional ownership (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near‑term binary clinical risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week — CEO Lynn Seely, COO Stephen Hill, insider Gary K. Lee and VP Veronica Sanchez Bulis reported sales on Feb. 10–11 that reduced their holdings (including a CEO sale of 7,455 shares on Feb. 11). Large or clustered insider selling can weigh on sentiment even if for personal/diversification reasons. SEC filings: CEO 2/11 Form 4 Gary Lee 2/11 Form 4 COO 2/11 Form 4 CEO 2/10 Form 4

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Articles

