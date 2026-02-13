Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $999,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,997.62. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,589 shares of company stock worth $1,157,685. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

AVAV stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.77.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Army deployed AeroVironment’s LOCUST counter‑drone laser near El Paso, demonstrating field use of AVAV’s high‑value defense capability (the event led to a multi‑hour airspace halt, highlighting operational impact and potential follow‑on demand). Reuters: LOCUST deployed

U.S. Army deployed AeroVironment’s LOCUST counter‑drone laser near El Paso, demonstrating field use of AVAV’s high‑value defense capability (the event led to a multi‑hour airspace halt, highlighting operational impact and potential follow‑on demand). Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a market‑outperform view and set a $400 price target, implying material upside versus recent levels — a signal that some sell‑side firms remain confident in AVAV’s growth trajectory. TickerReport: Analyst note

Analyst support: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a market‑outperform view and set a $400 price target, implying material upside versus recent levels — a signal that some sell‑side firms remain confident in AVAV’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Corporate/government affairs hire: AVAV named Stephen Voline as Senior Director, Washington Operations to strengthen DoD and congressional engagement — may help with program capture and procurement navigation. BusinessWire: New Washington hire

Corporate/government affairs hire: AVAV named Stephen Voline as Senior Director, Washington Operations to strengthen DoD and congressional engagement — may help with program capture and procurement navigation. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest postings show “0” shorted shares in recent reports — the data looks like a reporting anomaly and is not meaningful evidence of a change in short‑seller positioning.

Short‑interest postings show “0” shorted shares in recent reports — the data looks like a reporting anomaly and is not meaningful evidence of a change in short‑seller positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces are framing AVAV as “repositioning” into larger defense programs (citing the hire and reported USAF activity) — strategic narrative positive if converted to wins, but impact is speculative until contracts are disclosed. Yahoo Finance: Repositioning story

Media pieces are framing AVAV as “repositioning” into larger defense programs (citing the hire and reported USAF activity) — strategic narrative positive if converted to wins, but impact is speculative until contracts are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Kevin P. McDonnell sold 879 shares (~5% reduction of his disclosed holding) at about $267.60 per share — an insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if size is modest versus total holdings. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Kevin P. McDonnell sold 879 shares (~5% reduction of his disclosed holding) at about $267.60 per share — an insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if size is modest versus total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market commentary highlights recent underperformance and heightened volatility — analysts and market pieces note the stock has pulled back from its highs, which can amplify selling pressure and short‑term downside. Zacks: AVAV falls more steeply

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

