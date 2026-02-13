Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 72,331 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $1,711,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several later-period estimates (Q4 2026 and Q4 2027) and nudged FY2026 slightly higher — this supports a view of stronger earnings power later in the cycle and may underpin upside expectations. MarketBeat Zacks Coverage

Zacks raised several later-period estimates (Q4 2026 and Q4 2027) and nudged FY2026 slightly higher — this supports a view of stronger earnings power later in the cycle and may underpin upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target to $128 and reiterated an Outperform after UPS’s strong Q4 beat — a notable sell‑side endorsement that can attract buyers and support the stock. Bernstein Price Target Lift

Bernstein raised its price target to $128 and reiterated an Outperform after UPS’s strong Q4 beat — a notable sell‑side endorsement that can attract buyers and support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity coverage suggests institutional “whale” interest in UPS — this can signal directional bets or hedging but is ambiguous on net impact. Short‑term volatility could rise if large block positions unwind. Benzinga Options Flow

Options activity coverage suggests institutional “whale” interest in UPS — this can signal directional bets or hedging but is ambiguous on net impact. Short‑term volatility could rise if large block positions unwind. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near‑term forecasts (Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2/Q3 2027 and trimmed FY2027) — those downward revisions raise concern about demand/volume softness in the coming quarters and help explain selling pressure. MarketBeat Zacks Coverage

Zacks cut multiple near‑term forecasts (Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2/Q3 2027 and trimmed FY2027) — those downward revisions raise concern about demand/volume softness in the coming quarters and help explain selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of a UPS union lawsuit and a dispute tied to Temu highlights litigation and labor/contract risks that could pressure margins and create headline volatility. Investors may reduce exposure until legal outcomes and contract details are clearer. Yahoo: Union & Temu Story

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

