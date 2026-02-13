Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 1.4% increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.91. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

