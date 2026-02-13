Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (SPMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:SPMC opened at $11.59 on Friday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared monthly common and preferred distributions of $0.20 per share (monthly), implying a very high annualized yield (~20.8%) that can support demand from yield-focused investors. This dividend schedule (multiple record/ex-dividend dates announced) likely underpins short-term buying interest. Press Release

Management held its Q3 2026 earnings call; the transcript and highlights discuss portfolio positioning and market navigation but didn’t provide a clear catalyst to reverse the revenue/earnings weakness. Investors should read the call for color on portfolio income, leverage and NAV strategy. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: EPS $0.44 vs. consensus $0.55 and revenue $17.95M vs. $20.45M consensus — a quarter-on-quarter decline from prior-year EPS. This earnings/revenue shortfall raises near-term performance concerns and pressure on NAV. Earnings Release / Marketbeat Zacks Coverage

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

