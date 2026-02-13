494,475 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Acquired by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 494,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,302,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 3.5% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 835.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $77.91 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.