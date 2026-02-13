Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4%

Applied Materials stock opened at $328.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $260.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $344.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.19. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

