Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials
Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat — AMAT reported $2.38 EPS and $7.01B revenue, topping consensus and demonstrating healthy margins and profitability that underpin investor confidence. Applied Materials (AMAT) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong forward guidance — management set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance (2.440–2.840) and revenue targets above Street expectations, signaling continued demand for semiconductor equipment driven by AI processors. This guidance is the key driver of the after‑hours rally. Applied Materials forecasts second-quarter sales above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: AI and industry positioning — analysts and commentary point to accelerating AI/HPC capex (DRAM, advanced logic, packaging) and recurring service revenue as structural growth drivers; several firms have raised targets and reiterated Buy ratings ahead of the print. How to Read Applied Materials Earnings: What Signals Move the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships — Samsung agreed to join AMAT’s new $5B EPIC R&D center, reinforcing customer relationships and R&D scale that support long-term demand and product leadership. Applied Materials Announces Samsung Electronics Will Join the New, Multibillion-Dollar EPIC Center
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory closure reduces uncertainty — the DOJ and SEC have closed related investigations without action, which removes a material legal overhang and clarifies near-term risk. That reduced uncertainty likely helped investor reaction even though a settlement was paid. Applied Materials Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: $252.5M export settlement — AMAT agreed to pay $252.5M to the U.S. Department of Commerce to resolve alleged export-control violations for certain shipments to China (Nov 2020–Jul 2022). The payment is a one‑time hit and raises compliance/controls questions, though management frames the resolution as in shareholders’ best interest. Applied Materials to pay $252 million to resolve illegal chip exports, US says
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.
Applied Materials stock opened at $328.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $260.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $344.60.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.19. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.
Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.
