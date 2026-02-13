Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 750,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 814,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Nkarta Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $53,915.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 390,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,347.61. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,583,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 770,256 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 11.0% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 663,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 81.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 67,290 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 91.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 520,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

