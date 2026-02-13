Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 284,797 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7,612.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,797 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,954,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,767,000 after buying an additional 375,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,680,000 after acquiring an additional 847,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,097,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,977,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,774 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,044,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IEUR opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.