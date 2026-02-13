Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in ONEOK by 8.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 167,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 248,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

