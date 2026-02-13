Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $128.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

