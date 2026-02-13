Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,816. This trade represents a 3.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $300.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $306.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.