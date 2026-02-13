Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.27 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $690,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 730,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 113.0% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after purchasing an additional 617,939 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,038,000 after purchasing an additional 435,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,443,000 after buying an additional 408,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $220.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.61.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

