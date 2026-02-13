Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,525 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $116.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $114.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.91%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.