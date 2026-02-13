Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Releases Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Secom had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Secom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 41,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Secom Company Profile

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

