Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 169,955 shares, an increase of 304.8% from the January 15th total of 41,984 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $56.57. 232,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.