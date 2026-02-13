Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,885 shares, an increase of 274.3% from the January 15th total of 8,519 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPFF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.