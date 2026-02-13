Short Interest in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD) Expands By 290.8%

AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,415 shares, a growth of 290.8% from the January 15th total of 8,038 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AB Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FWD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 395,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. AB Disruptors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 352,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after acquiring an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AB Disruptors ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 513,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter.

AB Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography. FWD was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

