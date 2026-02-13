Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.2060, with a volume of 23081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the period. Perspective Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

