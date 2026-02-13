DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.4491 and last traded at $68.4491, with a volume of 1708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered DCC from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing and support services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Trading on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and quoted over-the-counter in the U.S. as DCCPF, the company operates through three core divisions—Energy, Healthcare and Technology—providing a broad portfolio of essential products and services to customers across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Energy division distributes fuels and energy solutions including liquefied petroleum gas, heating oil, autogas, aviation fuels and renewable energy products.

