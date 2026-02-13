DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.4491 and last traded at $68.4491, with a volume of 1708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered DCC from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC has an average rating of “Hold”.
DCC plc is an international sales, marketing and support services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Trading on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and quoted over-the-counter in the U.S. as DCCPF, the company operates through three core divisions—Energy, Healthcare and Technology—providing a broad portfolio of essential products and services to customers across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
The Energy division distributes fuels and energy solutions including liquefied petroleum gas, heating oil, autogas, aviation fuels and renewable energy products.
