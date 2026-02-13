National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.69. 44,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,267. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.