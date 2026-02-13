FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Plans $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the shipping service provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,751. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $380.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $271.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.75.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

