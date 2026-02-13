Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for StepStone Group (STEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP):

2/10/2026 – StepStone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2026 – StepStone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – StepStone Group was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/6/2026 – StepStone Group was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.

2/6/2026 – StepStone Group was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/6/2026 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – StepStone Group was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/22/2026 – StepStone Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – StepStone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – StepStone Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – StepStone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.14%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 117,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $7,800,875.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,258,921.20. This trade represents a 27.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $725,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,052 shares of company stock worth $14,713,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone’s integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

