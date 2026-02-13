Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 237.5% in January

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,176 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the January 15th total of 11,310 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 3.6%

RBGPF stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. 1,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $84.04.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a London‐based multinational consumer goods company specializing in health, hygiene and nutrition products. The company’s portfolio spans well‐known brands such as Dettol and Lysol in surface and hand hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Air Wick in air care, Vanish in fabric care, and Mucinex in over‐the‐counter respiratory relief. Reckitt’s products are designed to address everyday health and hygiene challenges for households and healthcare professionals alike.

Formed through the 1999 merger of UK‐based Reckitt & Colman and the Netherlands’ Benckiser NV, Reckitt has grown into a global enterprise operating in more than 190 countries.

