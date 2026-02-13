Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Short Interest Update

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,509 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 6,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,889 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,889 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spectral AI Price Performance

NASDAQ MDAIW remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,968. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker MDAIW. The entity was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with an emphasis on companies operating in the artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics sectors.

The company’s strategy centers on identifying and completing a business combination with a target that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

