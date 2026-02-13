Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $110,370.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,440,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,314,884.42. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $15,921,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $10,799,984.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,351,600.00.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.82) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.66%.

Q4 earnings beat — PBF reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus ~($0.15), driven by higher refining margins and lower operating costs; the beat and margin rebound are the main near-term bullish drivers.

Dividend declared — the board set a $0.275 quarterly dividend (3.3% yield), supporting income-focused holders and signaling confidence in cash flow stability.

Earnings call color — management highlighted the Martinez refinery restart and some RBI gains but struck a cautious tone on outlook; these operational updates are constructive but the company remains careful on guidance.

Insider selling — Control Empresarial De Capital has been a heavy net seller in February (including recent large blocks), which can create investor concern about near-term upside and adds downward pressure.

Top-line and profitability caveats — revenue was slightly below estimates and down ~2.9% YoY; the company still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE on the year, leaving some earnings durability questions.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,595,000 after buying an additional 3,550,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.21.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

