Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,713 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the January 15th total of 7,566 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1%

LANDO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland across the United States. The company purchases agricultural properties and leases them to farmers under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By focusing exclusively on high-quality farmland, Gladstone Land aims to provide investors with steady income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, while supporting the operational needs of farming businesses.

The company’s portfolio includes a diversified mix of row crop and permanent crop farmland, spanning key agricultural regions in states such as California, Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

