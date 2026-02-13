Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.9170. 901,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,366,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

