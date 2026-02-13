Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.24 and last traded at $89.06. Approximately 1,759,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,999,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.05.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52.

In related news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 147,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,799.55. This represents a 33.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,629,199.33. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 916,815 shares of company stock worth $75,023,021 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,921 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,807,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

