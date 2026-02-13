Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.71 and last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 337034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of C$321.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

