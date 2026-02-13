Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.0150. 16,531,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,861,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDW. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redwire in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Redwire Trading Up 1.6%

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,541,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,798,569.03. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 40,400,346 shares of company stock worth $453,127,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 61,627 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redwire by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 184,536 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Redwire by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,708,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,038 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

