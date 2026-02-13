Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,967 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the January 15th total of 13,878 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lobo EV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LOBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,168. Lobo EV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Get Lobo EV Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lobo EV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lobo EV Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:LOBO) is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and related services in the United States. The company offers a turnkey platform that spans design, financing, deployment, ownership and ongoing operation of both Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations. Lobo’s business model focuses on alleviating the capital and operational burdens often associated with EV charging for property owners and operators, enabling clients to offer charging services without large up-front investments.

Beyond hardware installation, Lobo delivers a suite of digital solutions that support charger management, real-time monitoring, payment processing and network connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.