Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 551,177 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 1,075,734 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,443,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,443,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobix Labs

In related news, CFO Keyvan Samini sold 211,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $67,735.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,671,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,931.52. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,642,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 642,857 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Mobix Labs by 47.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobix Labs by 432.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 87,738 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mobix Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mobix Labs by 39.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 377,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Mobix Labs has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.44.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative return on equity of 5,149.05% and a negative net margin of 332.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Mobix Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a technology company specializing in device intelligence software and services for the mobile device lifecycle. The company’s core platform enables real-time testing, authentication and diagnostic verification of smartphones and other connected devices. By combining automated testing tools with data analytics, Mobix Labs helps carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair centers streamline operations and reduce return rates, fraud and waste.

Mobix Labs offers a suite of products designed to support the full spectrum of device management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.