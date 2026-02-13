iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.73 and last traded at $99.1460, with a volume of 1827264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.