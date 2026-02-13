Brunner (LON:BUT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,842.13 and last traded at GBX 1,842.13, with a volume of 19961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,472.

Brunner Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.76. The company has a market capitalization of £636.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Brunner had a net margin of 94.54% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

Brunner Company Profile

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

