Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $519.14 and last traded at $506.0990, with a volume of 53380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.10.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,088 shares of company stock worth $16,045,173 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 141.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

